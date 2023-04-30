INDIALIFESTYLE

Nine killed in Ludhiana gas leak; NDRF reach site (Ld)

At least nine people were reported dead and several taken ill after a gas leak from a factory run from a thickly populated Giaspura locality in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Sunday, police said.

“Nine people died and several complained of breathing problems following a leak,” a police official told IANS.

NDRF personnel have reached the spot and the entire area has been sealed and locals have been asked to move to safer places.

Official sources said that the condition of nearly 10 people, who complained of breathing problems, is critical. Gas victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a tweet said, “The incident of gas leak of a factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being provided. Details soon.”

The incident caused panic among the locals, some of whom even left their homes to save lives.

