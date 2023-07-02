Nine people were killed in four separate road accidents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since Saturday night.

Two students died and another injured when a SUV hit two motorbikes on a flyover in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours on Sunday. The accident occurred on Telugu Talli flyover when a Tata Harrier being driven by a person under the influence of alcohol rammed into a bike and a scooty.

The youth who was riding the bike fell down from the flyover and died while being shifted to hospital. Another student succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Third student Hari Kumar’s condition is stated to be critical.

The man who was driving the SUV was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He was returning home after consuming liquor at a party on Saturday night.

An eight-year-old girl died in Tenali town of Guntur district when she was hit by a speeding bike. The girl, identified as Ruqya, was crossing the road on Saturday night after seeing off her mother who was returning to Hyderabad after a visit to her mother’s house in Tenali on the occasion of Eid.

The girl sustained critical injuries and succumbed at a hospital in Vijayawada hospital on Sunday morning.

A farmer couple was killed when a tractor in which they were travelling overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Sunday. According to police, Eshwar Reddy (45) and his wife Swarnamma (39) were returning home in the tractor after completing work in their agriculture field. The tractor hit a pothole and overturned. The accident occurred near Nakkalapalli village in Beluguppa mandal.

Two youths were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Sunday. The accident occurred when a truck hit a bike, killing both the youths riding the two-wheeler. The deceased were identified as Raju (16) and Madhu (19).

A student was killed and a software engineer was injured in another accident in Hyderabad. Police said a tipper hit a motorbike from behind near Narsingi tollgate. P. Papaiah (24) died on the spot while his friend and software engineer Venkat Krishna was injured. Papaiah hailed from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

