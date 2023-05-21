WORLD

Nine killed in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador

NewsWire
0
0

At least nine people were killed in a stampede at a football stadium in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador, local authorities said.

Seven men and two women, all over 18 years, died when a large number of fans tried to enter the Monumental stadium to watch match between local team Alianza and Santa Ana based team Fas after the gates were closed n Saturday, BBC reported quoting police.

In a footage shared by local media, the soccer fans could be seen attempting to pull down barricades over the stadium’s entrance.

El Salvador’s Health Minister Francisco Alabi said that ambulances from nearby hospitals rushed injured to hospital.

