Nine labourers, who were rescued from civil war-hit Sudan by the Indian government, have reached Patna.

The Patna district administration received those labourers on Thursday and made arrangements for their travel to their respective villages. Of the 9, eight are from West Champaran district while one belongs to Nasriganj locality under Danapur police station in Patna district.

Sharing their experience, the labourers said that they have faced tough times in Sudan.

Parvez Mirza, one of the labourers said: “Due to the civil war in Sudan, we have faced some tough times there. There was no electricity, water, and food. When we heard about rescue operations started by the Indian government, we contacted the Indian Embassy in Khartoum and shared our plight. The officials at the India Embassy asked us to reach there and they will make arrangements to send it back to India.”

“We have travelled 18 hours to reach the Sudanese capital and reached the Indian Embassy. They have sent us to Delhi and we finally reached Patna. We were frightened while staying in Sudan but now feeling better. The Indian Embassy has done a good job,” he added.

The Indian government is airlifting Indian people trapped in Sudan after fighting broke out there. A large number of labourers were airlifted and reached Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The state governments are making arrangements for further travel of the rescued people.

