Nine-year-old Delhi boy named in ‘World’s Brightest’ list

Based on above-grade-level testing of more than 15,300 students from over 76 countries, Aaryaveer Kochhar (9) from Delhi has been named in the ‘World’s Brightest’ students’ list released by the US-based Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth (CTY).

Less than 27 per cent of the participants who qualified for the CTY ceremony received either high or grand honours based on their test scores.

CTY Executive Director, Amy Shelton, has congratulated Kochhar for his academic abilities and achievement.

Kochhar, who received grand honours, is a student of Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School in Humayun Road, who also holds the record for the youngest author in the world.

Shelton said: “This is not just recognition of our students’ success in one test, but a salute to their love for discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far.”

Kochhar’s score of 99th percentile in maths placed him in the top one per cent of advanced children all over the world.

He is the youngest member of the Inclusive United Nations who recently presented recommendations to The Chair of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, which is the highest global authority on child rights.

A 13-year-old Indian-American prodigy, Natasha Perianayagam, in her second attempt in the test, topped the ‘World’s Brightest’ students’ list in the 2021-22 Talent Search year.

20230209-214804

