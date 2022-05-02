INDIA

Nine-year-old raped by relative in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 18-year-old uncle who works as a labourer at a brick kiln here, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Shivalakala Kalan when the girl’s parents had gone for work at the same brick kiln.

A police spokesman said the accused was arrested after an FIR was filed against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The victim has been sent for medical examination.

20220502-161142

