The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have no words of praise for the Modi government which is completing nine years in office.

While the Samajwadi Party is highly critical of the central government’s performance, the BSP seems to be ‘softer’ while expressing its views.

Samajwadi Party spokesman Abdul Hafiz Gandhi says, “The nine years have been spent only in event management. These are the years of failures on various fronts. No project promised by the Modi government in 2014 has seen its completion. 100 smart cities are still a dream while ‘Make in India’ remains a non-starter.”

He adds, “No one in the government now talks of doubling the farmer’s income. The Central government promised to double farmers’ income by 2022. There is no check on the politics of hatred either. On jobs generation, the government has failed miserably. Winning elections is the only priority of the Modi government. I would say that it has been the government of maximum headline management and minimum governance.”

The Bahujan Samaj Party, on the other hand, blames the Modi government for not doing enough for Dalits and marginalised sections of society and merely paying lip service to get votes.

A BSP functionary, when asked, said, “The Centre has done nothing for Dalits and uses religious polarisation to get votes. However, the Samajwadi Party is also to be blamed because it has never shown genuine concern for Dalits.

“Even the Congress has fooled us for decades. The only party that genuinely cares and works for Dalits is the BSP and we have proved it, time and again.”

20230528-100204