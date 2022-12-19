INDIA

Nine-yr-old boy beaten to death by guest faculty in K’taka school

NewsWire
0
0

A Class 4 student, who was allegedly beaten by a guest faculty with a thin iron rod in a government-run school here, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The shocking incident had taken place on Saturday.

The deceased boy has been identified as Bharat Barakeri, a nine-year-old student of Government Model Primary School in Hadali village near Nargund town in Gadag. The accused teacher is identified as Muttu Hadali.

According to police, the accused teacher has disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. The accused had also assaulted the mother of the boy, Geetha Barakeri for questioning him.

The accused assaulted Bharat with a thin iron rod when he was talking to his friends. The boy then ran to his mother Geetha, also a teacher in the school.

When Geetha tried saving her son, the accused attacked her also. The seriously injured, bleeding boy was shifted to the KIMS hospital of Hubballi, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Naragunda police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused teacher. The trigger for his anger is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation is on.

20221219-171806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AstaGuru to host Two Auctions commemorating its ‘Month of Masters’

    UN flag to be flown alongside Tricolour on Oct 24

    Gold bars found in Lucknow airport dustbin

    US-based group to provide 112 oxygen concentrators to Hry