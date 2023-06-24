INDIA

Nineteen tortoises, 40 parrots seized in raid on pet shop in Delhi, accused on run

NewsWire
0
0

In a raid at a pet shop, the Delhi Police have recovered 19 special species of tortoises and 40 special species of parrots in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area.

However, the shopkeeper managed to flee from the spot, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, on Friday, they received information regarding the sale of banned special species of tortoise and parrots in the Shastri Park area.

The complainant, Gaurav Gupta, an Animal Welfare Officer with the PFA Organization, stated that he had observed the illegal sale of banned species of tortoise and parrots in a bird shop located near Buland Masjid in Shastri Park.

“Acting on the complaint, a police team was formed and a raid was conducted along with the complainant and his team,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Sensing the police raid, the shopkeeper fled from his shop. “On search, we recovered 19 special species of tortoises and 40 parrots,” said the DCP.

Accordingly, a case under sections 9/39/49A/50/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, 11(1)(I) the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shastri Park police station.

“Further investigation is going and a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who is on the run,” the official added.

20230624-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will change back names of districts, says Akhilesh Yadav

    ED raids 3 locations in Kolkata, Howrah

    ‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has no vision: Rahul Gandhi

    Cong plans nationwide agitation on ‘Pegasus Project’ report