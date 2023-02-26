SCI-TECHWORLD

Nintendo says it won’t attend E3 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has confirmed that it will not attend the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2023 (E3 2023).

“We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans,” the company told The Verge.

“Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and E3.”

E3 will be held in person from June 13 to June 16 in Los Angeles.

“Although Nintendo will not exhibit at E3 2023, we are energized by the interest in what ReedPop’s Remastered E3 will look like,” Lance Festerman, president of E3 organizer ReedPop, said in a statement.

“We look forward to sharing news soon about our exhibitors and all the exciting things taking place,” Festerman added.

Last month, it was reported that Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft might skip this year’s E3.

Meanwhile, in April last year, the organisers at the ESA had confirmed that the annual E3 was cancelled entirely for last year.

20230226-130804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In April, India likely to have sky eye GISAT-1 in geostationary...

    Uber adds train, coach booking to its app in UK

    Twitterati asks Musk to buy Sri Lanka instead of Twitter for...

    Local manufacturing in India’s TWS earbuds sector reaches record 16%