Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has confirmed that it will not attend the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2023 (E3 2023).

“We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans,” the company told The Verge.

“Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and E3.”

E3 will be held in person from June 13 to June 16 in Los Angeles.

“Although Nintendo will not exhibit at E3 2023, we are energized by the interest in what ReedPop’s Remastered E3 will look like,” Lance Festerman, president of E3 organizer ReedPop, said in a statement.

“We look forward to sharing news soon about our exhibitors and all the exciting things taking place,” Festerman added.

Last month, it was reported that Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft might skip this year’s E3.

Meanwhile, in April last year, the organisers at the ESA had confirmed that the annual E3 was cancelled entirely for last year.

