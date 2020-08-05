Canindia News

Ninth UP minister tests positive for Covid-19

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Lucknow, Aug 5 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak has tested positive for Corona virus. He is the ninth minister of the UP government to have tested positive for the virus.

Two days ago, UP Jal Shakti Minister Dr Mahendra Singh also tested positive for corona.

His reports came hours after UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and two legislators — Yogendra Upadhaya (Agra) and Devendra Pratap Singh (Gorakhpur) tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Apart from Dr Mahendra Singh, eight other UP ministers have tested coronavirus positive and are undergoing treatment.

They include Rajendra Pratap Singh, Dharam Singh Saini, Chetan Chauhan, Upendra Tiwari, Raghuraj Singh and Jai Pratap Singh.

UP minister Kamal Rani Varun who was also coronavirus positive, had succumbed to the disease on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

–IANS

amita/skp/

