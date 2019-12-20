Nirbhaya case: Another convict files curative petition in SC

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Another death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Mukesh filed the plea, after fellow convict Vinay Sharma moved the apex court.

A court here, while issuing death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on Tuesday observed that “despite being afforded sufficient time and opportunity”, the convicts didn’t exercise their legal remedies.

The court has fixed January 22 and 7 a.m. as the date and time for execution of the the four convicted persons.

After a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, leading to her death, all six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

The four convicts were sentenced to death by a trial court in September 2013, and the verdict confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014 and upheld in May 2017 by the Supreme Court, which also dismissed their review petitions.

–IANS

anb/vd