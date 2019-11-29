Nirbhaya case: MHA for rejecting convict’s mercy plea

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended that the President reject the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, sources said on Friday.

The file regarding the mercy plea of convict Vinay Sharma has been forwarded to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, sources said.

On Sunday, the Delhi government “strongly recommended” the rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya murder case convicts.

In the recommendation, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said this was the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes.

“This is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the appellant. This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes. There is no merit in the mercy petition, strongly recommend for rejection,” Jain wrote on Sharma’s petition.

The petition was forward to the city government after the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court rejected it, saying “he does not deserve any mercy”.

A 23-year-old woman was gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which led to her death. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder. One of the accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while another accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail. Four of the convicts were sentenced to death by a trial court in September 2013, and the verdict confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014 and upheld by the Supreme Court in May 2017, which also dismissed their review petition in July 2018.

