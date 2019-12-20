Nirbhaya case order: Netizens laud judgement

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) As a Delhi court ordered the hanging of four persons convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape-murder case here on January 22, Twitter users on Tuesday heaved a collective sigh of relief and justice.

#Nirbhaya trended on Twitter with 5,046 tweets.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir wrote on @GautamGambhir: “Finally! India’s daughter gets JUSTICE! #Nirbhaya.”

Another user quoted the victim’s mother Asha Devi and wrote: “I thank every child of this country and the media who stood strongly with me. January 22 is going to be a big day for me.

“I had faith in the system and justice has finally been served.”

“As an Indian, I feel relieved that FINALLY justice will be delivered in #Nirbhaya case. Her family can take a sigh of relief after 7 years of judicial process,” read a post.

A netizen remarked: “Rapists of #Nirbhaya will be hanged till death at 7 a.m. on January 22… wow! what a relief ….”

One user praised the judiciary: “Kudos to the judiciary for restoring our faith and delivering justice to the soul of #Nirbhaya who represents the soul of every Indian girl.” She is not here to see this day but it is a day every woman of India was waiting to see.”

Earlier, as the country waited to hear what the court had to say, one user wrote: “We expect justice and fairness from a country and a legal system so flawed that the clear culprits of one of the most heinous crimes our country has witnessed are STILL alive and getting options for mercy.

#NirbhayaCase.”Another wrote: “Waiting for justice. #NirbhayaCase.”

