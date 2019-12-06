Nirbhaya convicts should hang at the earliest: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday demanded that the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case should be hanged at the earliest.

“Just like the country, we too want the convicts to be hanged at the earliest. All the pending formalities should be completed fast,” he said.

The Delhi government earlier this month had “strongly recommended” the rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the case.

A 23-year-old woman was brutally gangraped and murdered on December 16, 2012. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder.

