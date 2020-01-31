Nirbhaya: Delhi court for convicts’ response over Tihar’s plea

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A Delhi Court on Thursday issued notice to the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case over a plea filed by the Tihar jail authorities seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against them.

Additional Sessions judge Dharmendra Rana sought response from the counsel of the four convicts — Mukesh, Pawan, Akshay and Vinay.

The court has now posted the matter for Friday afternoon.

The move comes a day after the President of India dismissed the mercy plea filed by one of the convicts, Akshay.

Akshay’s counsel, while speaking to media outside the Supreme Court on Thursday claimed that he by mistake filed the mercy plea without Akshay’s signature on it. He also claimed that he has informed the President of India about it.

“It is, therefore, prayed that, keeping in view a week’s time given to the convicts by the High Court, the fresh date for execution of death warrants issued by this hon’ble court on January 7, which are under postponement, may

kindly be fixed specifying the date and time for execution/hanging of convicts Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh and Akshay in the interest of justice,” the plea filed by the Tihar jail authorities said.

