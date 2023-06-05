INDIALIFESTYLE

NIRF Ranking: Five DU colleges figure in top 10

Delhi University’s (DU) five colleges have surfaced among top 10 colleges in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023, which was released on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, released the NIRF India Rankings 2023 for colleges and other higher educational institutions.

According to NIRF, Miranda House is the number one college of Delhi University. Hindu College ranked second, Presidency College (Chennai) ranked third, PSGR Krishnamal Women’s College (Coimbatore) is fourth, St. Xavier’s College (Kolkata) at 5th spot, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (DU) ranked sixth, Loyola College (Chennai) ranked seventh, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir (Howrah) is at the eighth position. Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram Women’s College is at the ninth place while Kirori Mal College (DU) is at the 10th place.

Encouraged with the performance of its colleges, Delhi University will now also start B.Tech programme for the students from the upcoming academic session. Admission to three engineering courses will be done through JEE Mains. According to the university, the three courses are – B.Tech Computer Science & Engineering, B.Tech Electronics & Communication Engineering and B.Tech Electrical Engineering.

As Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi) secured third place in the University rankings, its Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said, “I am very happy that Jamia has once again been included in the top 3 universities of the country. We are constantly striving to improve the quality of teaching, learning and research in the University. In NIRF ranking we have moved up from 83rd rank in 2016 to 3rd rank in 2022 and this year also we have maintained it. I am hopeful that in the years to come the University will further improve its performance on all parameters.

“This remarkable achievement has been possible due to the relevant, focused serious research of the highest quality and teaching by the dedicated faculty members of the University and the hard work put in by the non-teaching staff of the University,” she added.

