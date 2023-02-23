Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ahead of the first G20 Finance Ministers Central Banks Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Bengaluru.

The two exchanged views on G20 Finance Track priorities under G20 India’s presidency in 2023.

They leaders discussed their perspectives on strengthening multilateral development banks, global debt vulnerabilities, crypto assets and health, besides the Just Energy Transition Partnership and possible takeaways for the two sides.

Sitharaman and Yellen further agreed that lessons learnt from the COVID19 pandemic should not be lost sight of and there is a need for enhancing preparedness for future pandemic type shocks.

Sitharaman along with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will preside over the two-day FMCBG meeting, which begins on Friday.

