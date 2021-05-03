In a sharp attack on Election Commission of India, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Monday dubbed Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarter of the poll panel, as “new crematorium” in the national capital.

The Lok Sabha MP also took a dig at the commission, saying “constitutional body burnt here”.

Moitra’s remarks came a day after the Assembly poll results of four states and one Union Territory were declared on Sunday.

“Nirvachan Sadan is new crematorium in Delhi. Constitutional body burnt here,” Moitra tweeted.

The latest updated figure on Election Commission’s website shows TMC has won in 210 out of 292 seats in West Bengal, and it’s trailing in three seats. However, the figures mention Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in 77 seats. One Independent candidate as well as one Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party candidate secured victory in the polls.

–IANS

rak/skp/