Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad, who heads the Nishad Party, now wants the women in the community to enter politics.

Sanjay Nishad has gifted women members of the party in Gorakhpur a new vehicle on the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’ to make it easy for them to travel all over the state.

The Nishad party has its head office in Gorakhpur.

He said, “It is the responsibility of the party’s Mahila Morcha to add more women in every booth, block, district and Assembly segment. The women in the Nishad community may still be an untapped political force in the state.”

The Nishad Party had won six seats in the 2022 UP Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, which was enough to establish the seven-year-old ‘regional’ party in state politics.

The 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election was the second Assembly election that the Nishad party had contested in the state.

The Nishad (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) party, catering to non-Yadav OBCs in the state, was registered as a political party in August 2016.

The 2017 Assembly elections were the first that it contested on around 100 seats in alliance with the Peace Party and other smaller outfits and won the Gyanpur seat in Bhadohi.

The party has one MP Praveen Nishad, one minister Sanjay Nishad and one MLA, Sarvan Nishad — all from the same family.

20221027-154203