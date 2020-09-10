Nishank responds to Swamy over number of students taking JEE Main exam

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) After BJP MP Subramanian Swamy raised questions about the number of students appearing for the JEE Main exam, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank responded to Swamy’s remarks.

Swamy said 18 lakh students had filled the forms for the JEE exam. In response, Nishank said 8.58 lakh students and not 18 lakh had filled the forms for the JEE examination.

Earlier, Swamy in a tweet wrote, “18 lakh students downloaded the pass for the JEE exam of which only 8 lakh appeared for the examination last week. It is a disgrace to the country that believes in expansion of knowledge and intelligence.”

Nishank responded to Swamy on his official Twitter account. Tagging Swamy on Twitter, he wrote, “Swami ji, I would like to present before you some facts regarding the JEE exam. 8.58 lakh students have applied for the JEE and not 18 lakh as you had tweeted.”

8.58 lakh students had applied for the JEE Main exam and of these 6.35 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, Nishank added.

The Union Education Minister said while conducting the examination, the Central and the state governments extended all possible assistance to the students and he congratulated all the state governments for it.

The JEE Main examination was held from September 1 to 6.

The results of the JEE Main examination will be declared on September 10. The JEE Advanced exam will be conducted after the results of the main exam are declared.

After the result of the JEE Main exam is declared, students will be able to register for the JEE Advanced exam from September 11 to 17. The admit cards for the JEE Advanced exam will be released on September 20. On the basis of the JEE Main results, 2.5 lakh students will get an opportunity to take the JEE Advanced exam which will be held on September 27.

–IANS

gcb/skp/khz/bg