Former ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat will be seen participating in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

On joining the show, an elated Nishant shares, “When I take part in any competition, I always believe in giving a tough fight and sticking to a never giving up policy. After BIGG BOSS 15, I feel ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield.”

He added: “Stunts ke Saath karunga main koshish apne fear ko entertainment mein badalne ke apne teen paach ke Saath’ and will give my best shot at overcoming my fears. I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir’s guidance”

The contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure. Others who are a part of the 12th season include names such as Mohit Malik, Pratik Sahajpal,Faisal Shaikh, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia and Rubina Dilaik among many others.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ will air soon on Colors.

