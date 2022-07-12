Television is not different from movies when it comes to content revolving around cops and now there is going to be one more cop show added to the lineup. The show in question has been helmed by Yash Patnaik and it is called, ‘Control Room’.

The show is already garnering a lot of attention given the star cast which includes TV mainstays and popular faces – Nishant Malkhani and Rahil Azam. Both actors play a key role in the upcoming drama.

Rahil Azam is essaying the role of a lawyer in ‘Control Room’ while Nishant Malkhani is playing the role of a police officer. This will be Nishant’s first stint playing a cop. He gained a lot of popularity with his debut TV series, ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ and his last stint was playing the male lead in Yash Patnaik’s previous series, Rakshabandhan…Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal.

Rahil Azam, on the other hand, has been a regular face on TV for several years now and has a number of popular shows to his credit. These include, ‘Hatim’, ‘Kaahin Kissi Roz’, ‘Tu Aashiqui’, to name a few.

Unlike Nishant, Rahil has played the role of a lawyer as well as a cop in his role repertoire. He donned the cop uniform for the sitcom, ‘Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai’ and he played a lawyer in one episode of ‘Court Room – Sachchai Hazir Ho’.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the show told the portal, “Rahil will play Mohit Chettani, India’s number one criminal lawyer. He hates cops and is the antagonist in the show. The makers chose him for his intensity and personality, which fit the bill perfectly. The shoot for this weekend show has commenced and the unit is shooting at real locations, too.”

Given that the two actors will be facing off a fair bit on the show, it should make for an interesting watch.