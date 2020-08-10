Nishant Singh Malkani loves his on-screen Sikh avatar

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Nishant Singh Malkani plays a Sikh character on the small screen currently, and he is enjoying every bit of it.

Nishant essays a Sikh in the comedy drama, “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega”. About his role, he says: “It’s the first time I am playing a Sikh character on-screen and I am totally loving this new look and the impact it brings to my character.”

“In fact, my look is very similar to that of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rocket Singh’ avatar, right from the tucked in shirts and the colourful turbans as well as his demeanour and body language I depict via my character,” he added.

However, getting into the skin of the role is not that easy, he insists.

“Akshat (his character) is an extremely polite and well-dressed gentleman. I have always loved how stylish and elegant this character of mine looked but experimenting with varied looks is what an actor really thrives for,” said Nishant.

“Getting into this look also comes with its own set of challenges. It takes almost an hour to get into the look right from setting the hair to fixing the beard on my face. It takes the same amount of time to even get out of the look because I have to often use an adequate amount of acetone to rub off the sticky gum from my face. While the process is slightly tedious, I believe it is totally worth it,” he added.

