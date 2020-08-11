Canindia News

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat hospitalised with liver cirrhosis, critical

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE02

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is unwell and admitted to hospital in The city. The filmmaker is reportedly battling liver cirrhosis and his condition is critical.

The 50-year-old filmmaker has battled liver cirrhosis in the past, which has relapsed again, according to a report in spotboye.com.Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer “Drishyam”, Irrfan Khan-starrer “Madaari” and the John Abraham starrer “Force” and “Rocky Handsome”, among others.

He has also directed critically acclaimed Marathi films like his debut directorial “Dombivali Fast” and “Lai Bhaari”. He also featured as an actor in the Marathi film “Saatchya Aat Gharat” and his 2016 directorial “Rocky Handsome”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

6 pilgrims drown, 4 critical in UP accident

CanIndia New Wire Service

Hyderabad locals can now file FIRs with patrol officers

CanIndia New Wire Service

Tributes paid to victims on Hyderabad blasts’ 7th anniversary

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More