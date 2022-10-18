BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Nissan plans to launch X-Trail, Qashqai in India

Japan’s Nissan Motor is looking at the feasibility of India’s sport utility vehicle market (SUV) for its models X-Trail and Qashqai.

Confirming that testing has begun on X-Trail and Qashqai, while at the same time showcasing the Juke, Nissan aims to assess their suitability for the rapidly evolving Indian consumer base.

Starting this month, the vehicles are being put through their paces by Nissan’s top engineers on the roads that surround the company’s manufacturing plant in Chennai, the company said.

“The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need,” said Frank Torres, President, Nissan India.

“Following the success of the Nissan Magnite in India, we plan to strengthen our focus and leverage our expertise on high-quality SUVs that have become synonymous with our reputation.”

Over the coming weeks, Nissan will be identifying the feasibility of models from its global portfolio for the future potential vehicle line-up in India.

Once testing is complete, the X-Trail will be introduced for sale first, followed by other models.

