Nissan prices all-new Magnite SUV at Rs 4.99L

Automobile manufacturer Nissan India on Wednesday announced the special introductory price of all-new Nissan Magnite, starting at Rs 4,99,000 (ex-showroom) valid until December 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the company commenced the pan-India bookings.

“The all-new ‘Nissan Magnite’ marks the beginning of a new chapter in the ‘Nissan NEXT’ strategy for both the Indian and global market,” Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

“Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the all-new Nissan Magnite comes with more than 20 first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provides consumers with a differentiated, innovative and accessible ownership experience.”

Besides, the company also launched a first-in-industry virtual test drive feature that allows the customer to experience the “all-new Nissan Magnite on their personal device, wherever they may be”.

“This interactive drive experience gives Nissan customers a unique chance to drive the ‘carismatic’ SUV with a virtual sales consultant,” the company statement said.

