July 16, 2023 (IANSlife) The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre presents ‘NMACC BACHPAN’ – a special celebration designed for children between the ages of 2-14 years.

‘NMACC BACHPAN’ takes its inspiration from the learning and creativity of the growing up years. Envisioned to encourage children to learn about arts and culture in the formative years of their lives via fun and interactive ways, and for parents to experience shared moments of wonder with their kids.

“I am delighted to announce ‘NMACC BACHPAN’, a one-of-a-kind children’s festival spread over 11 days. With a spectacular array of unique shows, immersive workshops, and captivating experiences, we hope that it will ignite the hearts and minds of young learners with joy and inspiration!

“Our festival’s multi-format programming will create an environment where entertainment meets learning! It is our humble effort to make art and culture exciting, engaging, and an essential part of every child’s life. I invite all children with their families to join us for this celebration of creativity and childhood at NMACC BACHPAN,” said Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson.

Starting July 20th, over the course of 11 days, children between the ages of 2-14 years can experience a diverse range of exciting shows and activities at The Studio Theatre, The Cube and multiple public spaces across the Centre.

These range from narration of timeless Indian fables, an interactive live science show, jamming sessions, a unique dance-meets-circus act, entertaining regional theatre, joyous dance recitals, fun-filled art and tech workshops and a lot more. With PAW Patrol at The Grand Theatre, and the surrealistic multi layered art exhibition – TOILETPAPER’s ‘Run As Slow As You Can’ at the Art House – the plethora of experiences are aimed at igniting a lifelong love for arts.

From ‘FabLab Show’ featuring a unique co-host in ‘Chyp’- the science robot, ‘Classical Indian Tales’ bringing forth a whole new world of traditional and adapted folk lores, to an emotional stage adaptation of Tagore’s timeless short story ‘Kabuliwala’, the diverse programming and the activities planned around the Cultural Centre are designed to fill its spaces with an air of fun and joy.

The immersive programming is interspersed with the ongoing Swadesh exposition with the launch of a special – Li’l Swadesh Kilkari edition- a dedicated arts and crafts zone. Introducing the children to India’s traditional crafts such as crochet toys, puppet making and traditional games from varied parts of the country, Li’l Swadesh Kilkari is aimed at deepening the learning of Indian traditions.

Tickets start from INR 250. Book now on nmacc.com and bookmyshow.com

