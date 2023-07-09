INDIA

Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

NewsWire
0
0

Acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari never asked Varun Dhawan to prepare for the upcoming film ‘Bawaal’, the actor revealed here at the trailer launch of the film.

During the trailer launch in Dubai on Sunday, Varun was asked about the preparation and if it was challenging to play Ajay’s role in ‘Bawaal’, which will release on July 21 on Prime Video.

Varun said that he always used to ask the director about the same but he never asked him to do any preparations.

Varun said: “It was never challenging. I always asked Nitesh sir on how to prep for the film, but he never asked me to do any prep. It was just about finding a rhythm for the character with Nitesh Sir. The performance you see is all thanks to him. I am very excited to bring this film to the audience, and I will be looking for all the feedback”.

Varun also shared that working with Nitesh has always been on his bucket list.

“Working with Nitesh sir was always on my bucket list. I still remember, I often asked Nitesh sir to make a film with me in Covid times. Finally, after 7-8 months, he had a story for me. I personally feel it is one of my best characters. This is closest to reality,” Varun said.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, ‘Bawaal’ will have its global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

2023070936504

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chess GM Nigel Short resigns as FIDE vice-president

    2022 sustainability trends in hospitality

    Delhi Police invokes additional charges against fact-checker Muhammed Zubair

    SC strikes off magistrate’s approval condition from ‘living will’ process