Director Ra Karthik’s feel-good entertainer ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’, featuring actors Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma and National Award winner Aparna Balamurali in the lead, will release worldwide on November 4, 2022, its makers announced on Saturday.

Produced by Rise East Sreenidhi Sagar in association with Viacomm18, the film deals with the positive aspects of a life journey.

The makers believe that the film will endow audiences with refreshing and positive vibes as they walk out of the theatre.

Set in different periods and beautiful landscapes, the film has been extensively shot across Chennai, Chandigarh, Manali, Gobichettipalayam, and Kolkata.

Gopi Sundar has scored the music for this film which has cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna and editing by Anthony.

