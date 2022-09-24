ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ will be a good travelogue film, says director Ra Karthik

NewsWire
0
0

Director Ra Karthik, who is all set to release his film ‘Nitham Oru Vanam’, said that his film featuring actor Ashok Selvan in the lead, will be a good travelogue that has a premise beyond the element of love.

The film, which has three heroines — Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivatmika Rajshekar, has led many to believe that it will be a romantic drama.Talking about it, director Karthik said: “Travelogue movies are rare in our Tamil film industry. ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ will be a feel-good travelogue movie, which has three different landscapes with different emotions.

“Since there are many female lead actors in this movie, NOV might give the impression of being a love story, but it has a premise beyond this element, which is about celebrating life.”

“Ashok Selvan has excelled as a performer in this movie. All three female lead roles played by Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivatmika Rajshekar are equally prominent and substantial. All of them have performed respectable roles that will be liked by women from all age groups.”

The director continued: “Nitham Oru Vaanam is a movie about positivity. Whenever we feel low and depressed, we feel a desire to travel, which will keep our minds positive. Feel-good movies have become a rarity. Having been confined to homes and walls for the past couple of years due to the pandemic, we as a team, wanted to make a movie that would refresh audiences with smiles as they walk out of theatres.”

‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ is set around three different periods and landscapes. The film has been shot across the beautiful locales of Chennai, Chandigarh, Manali, Gobichettipalayam, and Kolkata.

Gopi Sundar has scored music for the film which has cinematography by Vidhu Ayyanna.

20220924-142202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan have a hilarious face-off on Twitter

    Vaani Kapoor: Hoping that it’s my best year in cinema

    Ameer to play lead in director Ramesh Krishnan’s next film

    Amit Antil: Best when audience claps for my act on stage