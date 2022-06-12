ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nithya Menon plays Dhanush’s friend in ‘Thiruchitrambalam’

NewsWire
0
0

The team of director Mithran R Jawahar’s much-awaited comedy-drama ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, has now announced the character names of actress Nithya Menon, director Bharathiraja and actor Prakash Raj in the film.

Taking to Twitter, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, announced that Nithya was playing a character called Shobana, Thiruchitrambalam’s best friend, in the film.

The production house also announced that Prakash Raj was playing a strict inspector called Neelakandan in the film, while veteran director Bharathiraja was playing the senior Thiruchitrambalam in the film.

Earlier, the makers had announced that Priya Bhavani Shankar was playing Ranjani, a village lass in the film and that actress Raashi Khanna was playing Anusha, Dhanush’s high school friend in the film.

The film, which has music by Anirudh, has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

20220612-124403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shilpa Shetty’s rapping skills shock Badshah

    Sharmila Tagore returns to movies after 12 years with ‘Gulmohar’

    Channing Tatum’s ‘Dog’ to be unleashed in Indian cinemas on March...

    ‘Attack’ trailer sets new benchmark for action and entertainment