Nithyananda’s two women disciples held for abduction

Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Police here on Wednesday arrested two women disciples of self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda from his ashram for allegedly kidnapping and keeping children captive, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad rural) K.T. Kamariya told IANS. Nithyananda was absconding, he added.

“Pran Priyanand (30) and Priyatatva Ridhi (24) were arrested from the ashram, here,” Kamariya said. The police had acted on an FIR filed by Janardan Ram Krishna Sharma (50) of Tamil Nadu against the godman and his two disciples, he added.

A criminal case has been registered against Nithyananda and two women disciples at the Vivekanand Nagar police station under Section 365, 344, 504, 506, 323, 114 and Section 14 of Child and Labour Regulation Act.

Sharma told the police his daughter, 15, and son, 12, had gone to Nithyananda’s ashram in January 2019. “When I came to take them back, the ashram workers threw me out of the ashram,” Sharma told the police.

According to the police, the children rescued from the ashram at Hirapur village said they were forced to slave and manage the self-proclaimed godman’s social media accounts by the disciples.

Sharma’s two other daughters also lived in the ashram. While Sharma could rescue his 21-year-old daughter from the ashram, the other daughter, 18, was still there.

He even moved the Gujarat High Court seeking the release of his second daughter from the clutches of Nithyananda’s disciples.

–IANS

hindi-rt/pcj