Niti Aayog CEO highlights importance of financing for EVs

Niti Aayog CEO Parmeswaran Iyer on Wednesday said that the role of financing for enhancing electric mobility in the country is going to be significant in coming days.

He also called for reducing risks in financing for electric vehicles (EV).

Speaking at an event, Iyer while highlighting the significance of green mobility, said that it is going to help a great deal in decarbonisation.

He further noted that greater penetration of electric vehicles is needed in rural India, as rapid urbanisation is taking place there.

Iyer also sought greater push for EVs in smaller towns.

