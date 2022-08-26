INDIA

NITI Aayog to establish 500 Atal Labs across J&K

NewsWire
0
2

To nurture an innovative mind-set among high school students of J&K, the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog will establishing more than 500 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), an official statement said.

ATL is the flagship initiative of the AIM launched by Centre to nurture an innovative mindset amongst high school students across India.

The objectives of the AIM are to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSME and industry levels.

The programmes of AIM cover 34 states and Union Territories with the goal of leveraging India’s demographic dividend by inspiring greater participation in the innovation ecosystem.

Recently an AIM team led by Mission Director, Dr Chintan Vaishnav inspected the Atal Tinkering Labs in J&K during which creative students displayed their innovative models and briefed about challenges they faced while working on these innovations.

He said the AIM is establishing more than 500 labs in J&K schools in the next few years to promote innovative and creative mind-set among J&K student, with the aim to encourage young minds in the field, and challenge students to become producers of products themselves instead of consumers.

The government has directed School Education Department to promote scientific temper among the students in areas such as machine learning and artificial intelligence by proactively engaging them in various experiments and scientific activities.

They have also been asked to fix timelines for setting up the laboratories and to emphasise on nomination of trainers or champions to run the labs against suitable incentives.

20220826-211802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FSL team in Jahangirpuri violence site to collect evidence

    Mumbai’s BDD chawls named after Rajiv Gandhi, Balasaheb and Pawar

    Designer Tarun Tahiliani’s Spring collections in stores

    CBI Jt Director Vineet Vinayak gets 6-month extension