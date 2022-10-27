BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Thursday called for adoption of an Indian model for achieving the United Nation’s Social Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030.

Bery said that the Indian model for adoption of SDG goals is based on four tenets of creating institutional ownership, establishing a robust review and monitoring system, developing capacities for integrating SDGs in planning and monitoring, and promoting a “whole society approach”.

He expressed these views while delivering the ninth Dr Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration at XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Poverty alleviation, zero hunger, quality education and gender equality are some of the major 17 SDGs charted out by the UN in 2015.

Bery further elaborated how the government think tank Niti Aayog keeps track of national progress annually on the basis of targets and indicators.

