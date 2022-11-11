ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Niti Taylor: As a kid, I had a hole in my heart, wasn’t allowed to dance

NewsWire
0
0

‘Ishqbaaz’ actress Niti Taylor revealed that as a kid, she had a hole in her heart and she was not allowed to do many things including dance as it could have adverse effects on her health.

She said: “As a kid, I had a hole in my heart and there are many things that I was not allowed to do including dance because it could jeopardise my health. I couldn’t go to amusement parks or take flights or do anything remotely adventurous.”

The 27-year-old actress, who is currently seen on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ slipped and fell down while performing on the song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ from late actress Divya Bharti-starrer 1992 film ‘Vishwatma’. This was her debut film and the song was also picturised on her.

During the 90s special episode of the show, the actress performed on the track along with her choreographer partner Akash Thapa. Though she slipped and fell down, her performance was appreciated by the judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

Later, she told the judges about her past and how she suffered a serious illness but she never gave up and post her recovery she started dancing.

“When I recovered, I danced with joy and I’ve been dancing since then. I’m so happy that I’m getting to live my adventure on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. I’m super grateful,” added the ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’ actress.

The contestants on the show includes Faisal Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Sriti Jha, Gunjan Sinha, Nishant Bhat and Niti Taylor.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ airs on Colors.

20221111-152002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘5 Seconds of Summer’ releases new anthemic track ‘Complete Mess’

    It’s official: Shibani Dandekar adds Akhtar to her last name

    Vijay Varma shoots for ‘Darlings’, is happy to be back on...

    Baghel wants Salman to explore Chhattisgarh for shooting films