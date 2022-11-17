INDIA

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates of 3 NH projects worth Rs 1,206 Crore in West Bengal

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 3 national highway (NH) projects worth Rs 1,206 Crore in Siliguri on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said that the inaugurated projects include 2-lane ROB in replacement of Level Crossing at km 615.5 of NH-31 (Oodlabari) and would give significant boost to international connectivity and ROB in lieu of Level Crossing at km 661.100 on NH-31 (Maynaguri). He said that it would help reduce accidents due to improved safety features and bring down travelling time and distance.

Gadkari said that the development of these projects will lead to industrial and economic growth in West Bengal as well as in the eastern parts of India with significant inroads towards the agriculture sector.

Giving a major fillip to traffic decongestion in Siliguri, the foundation stone was laid on Thursday for the development to 4/6-laning of NH-31 (New NH-10) with both side service roads from km 569.258 to km 581.030 (end of AH-02 project on NH- 31 near Shivmandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment). It would boost connectivity to North Eastern India & neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

