Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Z-Morh tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway today

Union minister of road transport and national highways, Nitin Gadkari reached Sonamarg on Monday along with J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and members of Parliament to visit the site of the Zojila tunnel and to inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway.

Gadkari is scheduled to throw open the Z-Morh tunnel that will make Sonamarg tourist resort an all weather destination.

The Zojila Tunnel, which will connect the Ladakh region with the rest of the country, will remain open year round and is likely to be completed by 2026.

Gadkari will also address the MPs, who are part of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of ministry of roads and highways (MORTH).

The Union Minister will review progress of work on the National Highways and Roads in the Union Territory of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir at a high-level meeting Monday.

He will brief the Parliamentary Consultative Committee members on the number of works of MORTH, including National Highways and major roads going on in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On April 11, Gadkari accompanied by the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Dr. Jitendra Singh will visit Banihal-Ramban stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and inspect progress of the work.

They will also inspect the site for construction of Intermodal Station (IMS) at holy town of Katra in Reasi district and Katra-Delhi Expressway in the afternoon.

Gadkari will return to New Delhi in the afternoon of April 11.

