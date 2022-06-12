BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Nitin Spinners, multibagger stock of 2021, trading 40% off highs

NewsWire
0
0

Shares of Nitin Spinners have come down around 40 per cent off its 52-week high of Rs 345.

At Friday’s closing, the shares traded at Rs 215 per share.

The company deals in textile and is one of the leading manufacturers of cotton and blended yarns, grey knitted fabrics and finished and printed woven fabrics.

Notably, in 2021, the textile manufacturer was one of the multibaggers as the company’s shares rose over 200 per cent cumulatively.

Analysts felt much of the rally was because of the Centre’s production-linked incentive in key manufacturing sectors, which includes textile.

Other textile companies which witnessed multifold returns in 2021 were Bhilwara Spinners and Nahar Spinning Mills.

The Centre, through the PLI scheme, aims at providing a big fillip to the man-made fibres and technical textiles segments by promoting industries that invest in the production of some select textile categories.

20220612-182804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PFRDA’s assets under management cross Rs 6 lakh cr

    India’s healthcare industry to reach $372 bn by 2022: NITI Aayog

    Chinese investment firm’s shares crash after state-backed bailout

    DoT gives green signal for 5G trials, no Chinese tech player...