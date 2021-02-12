After fake data entry pertaining to Covid-19 appeared in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the investigation has completed in 22 districts of the state and irresponsibility has emerged at one place.

“We have directed the Principal Secretary of the health department to take strong action against alleged persons. The officials are also enquired with a new reporter of an english daily who reported the incident,” Kumar said.

In a shocking revelation, in districts like Jamui, Sheikhpura, and Patna the government hospitals have mentioned phone numbers as 0000000000 in Corona test reports. The officials are facing the charges of preparing fake Corona test reports and taking bribe.

After the alleged Covid scam, RJD MP Manoj Jha raised this issue in Rajya Sabha and demanded thorough inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, Vice President and speaker of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu said that it is a serious matter. He also recommended Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to initiate an investigation in this matter.

–IANS

ajk/rs