INDIA

Nitish asks Kushwaha to go ‘as soon as possible’, Kushwaha demands ‘stake’

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the political temperature heating up in the JD-U over party leader Upendra Kushwaha, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that he should go as soon as possible.

An angry Nitish Kumar was not even ready to hear name of Kushwaha, the party’s Parliamentary Board President.

“Don’t ask me about him. He is in touch with the BJP and alleging that we are in contact with the saffron party. He is free and independent to go anywhere. No one would stop him,” he said.

“Kushwaha is saying the JD-U is weakening in Bihar, I want to tell him to go and celebrate it. He does not know our party has been turning out stronger than before. There are 75 lakh people associated with the JD-U in Bihar. Whatever Kushwaha has claimed was absolutely false.

“We have promoted every leader who joined our party but they either worked against it or left it,” Nitish Kumar said.

Reacting on the Chief Minister’s statement, Kushwaha demanded a “stake” but did not clarify on its nature or whether it was in the party or government.

“Well said, elder brother. If the younger brother would leave like this, it would be easy for the elder brother to grab the parental properties. How could I leave without taking my stake,” he tweeted.

20230125-202603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Miandad’s monkey jumps endure in memories of India’s 1st World Cup...

    When KJo, Malaika hosted reality show, they would have potluck parties

    ED searches at TRS MP’s residence

    TN, Kerala polls: Chandy in Chennai for talks with Stalin