Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi claimed on Thursday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has cheated all those leaders who helped him in his political journey.

Sushil Modi along with other BJP leaders welcomed R.C.P. Singh at the BJP headquarters in Patna on Thursday. Singh, the former national president of JD(U), came to Patna for the first time after after joining the BJP on May 11.

“R.C.P. Singh was associated with Nitish Kumar when he was the Union Railway Minister. Singh was instrumental in building the JD(U). Had he not been there, JD(U) would not have performed well for years. Still, Nitish Kumar cheated him,” Sushil Modi said.

“Nitish Kumar has a habit of cheating people. He has cheated Lalu Prasad, George Fernandez, Sharad Yadav, Shivanand Tiwari, Lalan Singh and others,” he added.

“The countdown for Nitish Kumar started soon after he broke ties with the BJP and formed the government in Bihar with the Mahagathbandhan. He can make efforts to unite the opposition parties, but he cannot stand in front of Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Sushil Modi said.

