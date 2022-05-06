INDIA

Nitish dismisses PK’s claim of no development work in Bihar in last 30 years

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismissed the claim of political strategist Prashant Kishor that no development work has been done in the state in the last 30 years.

“Who is saying that development works have not taken place in Bihar. I would not give any importance to what somebody is saying. I want to tell you to analyse whether development has taken place or not. You should answer him about the development works that have been done in Bihar,” Kumar said while interacting with media persons in Patna.

Kishor on Thursday claimed that during the last 30 years, two political regimes of two different ideologies ruled the state with the 15 years government of Lalu Prasad and 15 years of Nitish Kumar but adequate development works have not taken place in Bihar compared to other states.

“It is reflected in the analysis of Central agencies. The basic infrastructures in sectors like health and education are having pathetic situations in Bihar,” Kishor said.

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal claimed that Kishor is a political trader. He said, “A person (PK), who was involved in political trading in the country, is now coming into politics.”

Jaiswal also targeted Lalu Prasad, saying :”Goons, who were involved in booth loot in 1990s, came into the politics of Bihar at that time. In 2000, leaders involved in segregating people of Bihar, came into the politics and now a political trader is entering the politics of Bihar.”

Kishor had also announced to start ‘Jan Suraj’ (Good Governance) campaign in Bihar and conduct padyatra of 3000 km to connect with common people of the state.

