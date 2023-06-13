After the resignation of HAM leader Santosh Kumar Suman as Bihar minister, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government is likely to induct some new ministers.

Sources have said that Nitish Kumar would expand his cabinet before the June 23 mega meeting of opposition leaders in Patna.

Following the resignation of Suman, a high-level meeting was held at the CM’s residence on Tuesday, where, apart from the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JD-U chief Lalan Singh and other leaders were present.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar last year, three ministers have resigned.

Law Minister Kartikeya Singh alias Kartik Master, an MLC of the RJD, had stepped down last year after his name figured in an FIR of a kidnapping case.

Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh, an RJD MLA, resigned after giving several statements criticising Nitish Kumar. Despite repeated warnings, Singh kept on alleging corruption in the department, saying all the employees and officers are thieves and he is a king of thieves.

Suman, who was SC/ST Welfare Minister, resigned on Tuesday, alleging that Nitish Kumar was applying pressure on him to merge his party into the JD-U.

There are four posts vacant, and two ministers are likely to come from the RJD quota. Congress was also demanding two ministers but it is most likely that it will get only one post.

JD-U has called its Dalit MLA Ratnesh Sada to meet the Chief Minister and there is speculation that he could replace Suman.

