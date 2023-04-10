BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has slammed Nitish Kumar for fresh guidelines issued by the Bihar government for the seventh phase of teachers’ recruitment in the state.

The senior BJP leader claimed that Nitish Kumar is “mocking the job aspirants through the fresh guidelines”.

As per the new guidelines, the candidates who have passed CTET and BTET should have to appear in another examination conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and they would get jobs only after passing it.

“Nitish Kumar government, through the new guidelines, is mocking candidates who have already passed the CTET and BTET examination conducted by the Centre and the state respectively. With new guidelines, those who have passed the CTET and BTET should pass another competitive examination to get jobs. This is injustice to the job aspirants,” Sushil Modi said.

In the earlier recruitment of teachers under the sixth phase, the candidates who have passed CTET or BTET were recruited as teachers.

Nitish government has passed the new guidelines for the seventh phase of recruitment of teachers in the state. The state government will recruit 2.25 lakh primary, middle and upper class teachers. Besides, they will also recruit more than 50,000 third and fourth grade employees in the education department as well.

20230411-011004