The BJP MP from Patliputra, Ram Kripal Yadav has claimed that the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar will fall any time.

Yadav said this during his door to door campaign in Punpun, a village in Patna’s outskirts on Wednesday.

While explaining the nine-year achievements of Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said that the Nitish Kumar government will fall anytime soon.

“Tejashwi Yadav is charge-sheeted in the land-for-job case. Whether Nitish Kumar asks for his resignation or not is the big question. If he asks for his resignation, then it would be difficult to say that Kumar will be able to save his post of chief minister.

“Keeping these circumstances in view, the Nitish Kumar government will fall anytime in Bihar. It is unstable now,” Yadav said.

Ram Kripal Yadav was at once an RJD leader and was elected as an MP before shifting to BJP. He is currently a MP of Patliputra (Patna West) Lok Sabha constituency.

