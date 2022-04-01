INDIA

Nitish Kumar a clever person who always plays tricky politics: RJD

NewsWire
0
0

Even after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought to clarify that he has “no personal interest” in going to the Rajya Sabha, the opposition RJD on Friday kept up its attack, saying that he is a “clever person, who always plays tricky politics” and “keeps some scope to manipulate things”.

“Nitish Kumar has given a clear statement that he has no personal interest to go to Rajya Sabha. Suppose, his children want him to go to Rajya Sabha then what would happen? How could he refuse the wishes of his children? The fact of the matter is, he has made a safe path for himself where he keeps some scope to manipulate things,” RJD Vice President Shivanand Tiwari said.

“I know Nitish Kumar very well. He is having political limitations. He can’t do much for himself, especially after the 2020 Assembly election. His party was reduced to 43 seats, though it managed to win two more seats in the by-elections. Still, he is in the role of younger brother in the coalition with the BJP in Bihar. Despite that he managed to achieve the post of Chief Minister. Ironically, this post belongs to BJP as it has more MLAs in the assembly. Due to his reduced political stature at present, leaders of the level of (BJP MLA) Vinay Bihari are abusing him,” he added.

Tiwari said that the statement of Vinay Bihari, who called on the Chief Minister to give up his post, was the “worst and derogatory” for Nitish Kumar, though he is still to react to it.

“People like Vinay Bihari will humiliate him in future and he will tolerate them. Keeping the prestige of Chief Minister’s post intact is being very tough for Nitish Kumar. His status is completely destroyed now,” he claimed.

“If Nitish Kumar is saying that he has no interest in any post, why don’t he retire from politics and go to the Himalayas… Nitish Kumar, during first tenure had taken some good decisions like reservation in Panchayats, empowered girl students by giving cash rewards, dresses, bicycles, books etc. He also improved roads in the state but what else did he do for the state later stages,” Tiwari asked.

“Nitish Kumar always takes the name of (Mahatma) Gandhi. I don’t know whether he would be ashamed of himself or not as he sits with those people who worship the killer (Nathu Ram Godse) of Mahatma Gandhi…” he added.

“I suggest to him that if he wants to go to the Rajya Sabha, he should go on the quota of his own party. In that case, he would have some liberty of speaking on any issue. If he goes on the BJP quota, he would not say anything,” he said.

20220401-220203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Reflection of state of UP Police’: SC on Delhi Police finding...

    GOC 15 corps visits family of slain SPO, brother in J&K’s...

    Hiran death case: Maha ATS pins blame on ‘Gang of Vaze-pur’

    Lok Sabha passes Essential Defence Services Bill amid din