INDIA

Nitish Kumar an ideal candidate for PM but not claiming position for 2024: JD-U

NewsWire
0
0

JD-U national President Lalan Singh on Tuesday said that Bihar Chif Minister Nitish Kumar has all the abilities of a Prime Minister but has never claimed to be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“We never claimed that Nitish Kumar is a Prime Ministerial candidate of opposition parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The opposition parties will sit together to decide the leader. Our leader Nitish Kumar has only one aim to bring as many as opposition parties united to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll and lead the country,” he said.

Nitish Kumar, after the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, went to other states and met leaders of opposition parties including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Reacting to the Sudhakar Singh matter, Lalan Singh said that it is the RJD’s internal issue and its top leadership is capable of handling it.

On BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s statements, he said that Sushil Modi is a big leader of his party. “He is a bigger leader as his party state wing did not invite him when (BJP chief) J.P. Nadda came to Bihar. He was not invited to go on the stage. He is giving a statement against Nitish Kumar to achieve some post in his party or in the Centre. His statement has fallen below expectations when he speaks against CM Nitish Kumar,” Singh said.

20230110-210603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid fear: Masks made mandatory in K’taka, new guidelines released

    One year of lockdown, good takeaways for hospitality industry

    Shilpa Rao releases romantic EDM track ‘Ehsaas’ featuring Ravator

    Yuva Kisan Divas lauds youth’s role in farmers’ movement