Amid the ‘Ram Charit Manas’ row, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that he has asked Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav to avoid commenting on religion, while stressing that his government respects every religion of the country.

“We have to respect every one and not to interfere in any religion. They are independent to follow the religions they are in. I have asked the Education Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister has made it clear now,” he said.

“Creating differences is the worst thing in society. We have to avoid it,” he added.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the BJP is setting agenda on the ‘Ram Charit Manas’ controversy.

“BJP is setting an agenda on the basis of it but they would not get anything. Everyone knew how the BJP spread rumours on this issue. The country’s biggest holy book is our Constitution and it is right that our Constitution educates us about respecting every religion,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav, however, did not say directly speak taking action against Chandra Shekhar Yadav who had said that three books – ‘Ram Charit Manas’, ‘Manu Smriti’, and “Bunch of Thoughts” – spread hatred in the society.

